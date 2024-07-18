Despite having its vehicle hijacked while carrying out essential relief efforts amid days of catastrophic weather, this did not deter or hinder the work of Islamic Relief South Africa during a humanitarian crisis. The aid vehicle was hijacked in Brown’s Farm, Philippi on Sunday following distribution of water and food to nearly 800 residents in the area.

Regional Programs Coordinator Levona Van Aarde said as the team was leaving the area to move to attend to another site, they were surrounded by ten skelms and held at gunpoint. “One of our vehicles, which is primarily used for our Orphan Sponsorship programme, was subsequently hijacked while our teams tried to evade the attackers. An attempt was made on other vehicles but was unsuccessful. Fortunately, no staff or volunteers were harmed during this incident.” The car was retrieved in Nyanga about an hour later by the police, stripped of its exterior.

The organisation expressed gratitude to the police for their swift action and for providing an escort so as to continue its work safely. According to the organisation, no arrests have been made at this time. Islamic Relief is working with Cape Town Disaster Risk Management to provide group counselling for all staff in Cape Town.

Marketing coordinator Safwaan Mohamed said: “Work will continue whilst working in conjunction with the SAPS. On Monday, we were assisted by Strand Police in order to continue disaster relief. Despite the incident as a humanitarian organisation we feel it is our key duty to assist the families affected.” The organisation has been providing hot meals, sandbags, mattresses, blankets, and water to those affected by the woeste weather and have appealed to the public to support its efforts. You can donate money, as well as non-perishable food items, clothes, and essential items for babies. There is a large need for clothing for babies and children, as well as baby formula and sanitary hygiene products for girls and women.