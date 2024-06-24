Guiness World record holder, Howard Warrington from Somerset West, on Sunday completed his 200th historic swim from Robben Island to Blouberg to save the lives of animals.
The 59-year-old animal lover swam the 7.4 kilometres in 2h36 minutes, in a bid to raise R150 000 for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, all while picking up some ‘kisses’ from jellyfish in the 13.2 degree ocean.
Howard says of his new record: “It feels amazing because it is an achievement I was not aiming for but just happened because I love swimming so much.
“The currents were a bit strong but very enjoyable, tough is normal. We had a lot of jellyfish in the water especially the bigger ones and every now and then they gave me a bit of a shock but I am used to it, it also helps to keep me going.”
His love for sport and philanthropy has led him to embark on many charity causes. In 2022 he became the fourth person in the world to swim from Robben Island to Blouberg 100 times.
“I like to support all charities but SPCA is one of my favourites, because I am an animal lover and there are a lot of poor animals that need help but also a lot of poor people who love their animals and rely on their animals but don’t have the financial needs to take care of them when the animals become sick.”
He adds: “The training is ongoing, it is a lifestyle and I do other training such as running and cycling so that helps tremendously to also keep fit.”
Belinda Abraham, communications manager at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA hailed Howard as a hero: “The day was all about cold water and warm hearts and Howard emerged from the ocean as not only the only man to have completed the Robben Island to Blouberg crossing 200 times but also a champion for animals. He has raised over R160 000 to support the work of the SPCA'S animal hospital.”