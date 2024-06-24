Guiness World record holder, Howard Warrington from Somerset West, on Sunday completed his 200th historic swim from Robben Island to Blouberg to save the lives of animals. The 59-year-old animal lover swam the 7.4 kilometres in 2h36 minutes, in a bid to raise R150 000 for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, all while picking up some ‘kisses’ from jellyfish in the 13.2 degree ocean.

Howard says of his new record: “It feels amazing because it is an achievement I was not aiming for but just happened because I love swimming so much. Feat: Warrington’s 200th swim from Robben Island to Blouberg. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers “The currents were a bit strong but very enjoyable, tough is normal. We had a lot of jellyfish in the water especially the bigger ones and every now and then they gave me a bit of a shock but I am used to it, it also helps to keep me going.” His love for sport and philanthropy has led him to embark on many charity causes. In 2022 he became the fourth person in the world to swim from Robben Island to Blouberg 100 times.