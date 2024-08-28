After battling drug addiction and four failed suicide attempts, a rapper from Lavender Hill is reaching out to the vulnerable youth in his community through his newly established Hip Hop classes. Alec Oliphant, 32, uses his life experiences to motivate the youth through his music and has reached out to Rise Above Youth Development Centre in Lavender Hill to host free dance classes, using his 15 year experience in music and his background in sound engineering.

The first class was held on Friday and open to all age groups who are aspiring to be in the arts industry such as dance, rap, music producer or DJ. “The classes are for vulnerable youth who are exposed to crime, drugs and gangsterism where they can come and equip themselves,” says Alec. “I noticed that dancing is something they love doing, you see them dancing in the streets all the time.

“We are looking for a professional choreographer who can teach them but at the moment I am giving the classes. “The idea is to also share with them my experiences and try to get them to interact so that I can get them in a position where they can build careers for themselves.” Alec’s musical career started at the age of seven and he grew up witnessing domestic violence, alcohol abuse and had to deal with an absent father.