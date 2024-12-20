The daughter of convicted rapist Bernard Da Fraetas is set to appear in the Mitchells Plain family court after sending harassing messages to the victim. This was revealed as the 52-year-old woman sought help from the courts and obtained an interim protection order against daughter Lizelle Lindewal, who claimed if Da Fraetas’ wife died as a result of the conviction the victim would be blamed.

The controversy started earlier this month when the 69-year-old oupa from Atlantis was convicted by the Mitchells Plain Regional Court of raping his niece more than 40 years ago. Da Fraetas was thrust into the spotlight two years ago when his niece broke her silence on the alleged sex attacks. She decided to speak up when she learnt her uncle was working as a school staff transport driver.

A rape case was registered at Mitchells Plain SAPS and another relative who was only five years old at the time of the incident came forward. He made his first appearance in court in September 2023 and was convicted earlier this month. The victim says after the judgment she finally felt vindicated after many years of being silenced by the family.

He explains: “On the day it became public she immediately texted me saying that if my aunty dies as a result of the conviction I would be blamed. “Some relatives also contacted the other victim, lashing out at her for the fact that he was found guilty. “I went to apply for the protection order because we have already been through so much and now even after he is found guilty we must be harassed by the family for something he did.

“Why don’t they harass their father for what he did to us? “I finally see why as children our parents did nothing because the family turns and blames the victim.” According to the court, the application will be heard on 7 February.