Convicted killer and rapist Luyanda Botha has denied attempting to rape a nursing student, claiming he was at the facility trying to see if his girlfriend was cheating on him. Botha, who was convicted for the murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has returned to court in recent months on an attempted rape charge dating back to 2014.

Taking the stand on Friday at the Wynberg Regional Court after losing an application to be acquitted, Botha said he and his former girlfriend, a nursing student, had planned to get married but were experiencing problems due to his cheating. He claimed he went to the college after speaking to his girlfriend but on his arrival he could not get hold of her. He admitted that security guards let him enter the institution without following the correct protocols.

Botha decided to look for her in the female showers as he could hear water running. He called her name but when he got no response he looked over the cubicle wall. “I remembered that when we were still happy she told me about stuff that other students were up to in the showers that were sexually related and when I did not get a response from the person behind the door I could not help but suspect that the person behind the door was her and she was not alone.” Instead he found the complainant who screamed and he ran away.