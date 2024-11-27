The three Burundian nationals accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl made a brief appearance in Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning. The accused, Isaac Murishi, Paul Bucumi and David Ndayisasa were arrested on 17 and 18 November.

They have been charged with kidnapping, rape, and extortion. According to the State, the young victim said they forced her into a white car while she was walking to a gym near her Samora Machel home on Tuesday, 12 November. She was then driven to Parow Valley where where she was allegedly raped by Murishi.

Police managed to track her down and arrested Murishi and Bucumi. Ndayisasa was busted the following day. Yesterday, the trio informed the court that they have now replaced their legal representation and the new lawyer is on record. The case was postponed to 11 December for formal bail application and for the status of their citizenship to be determined.

The teen’s family said she has been severely traumatised and after she returned home, she didn’t even want to eat. An aunt shares: “What happened to her was devastation and she is still recovering from the trauma. “We have decided to keep her home and her school understands this.

“We are also still traumatised by the incident. We were shocked to learn that she had been taken by these men. “She is not someone who would disappear and not tell us where she is. So when she didn’t return, we knew that something was wrong. “After reporting it to the police, we still called her number and we couldn’t reach her.

“We finally got a response when we called from our neighbour’s phone number.” She said the kidnappers sent a text message from the girl’s cellphone and demanded a ransom of R10 000, or, in a shocking twist, hand over the teen’s 14-year-old cousin. The aunt adds: “We never got to speak to any of them over the phone but only on texts.”

The State prosecutor said the accused were positively identified by the 14-year-old victim. The court heard: “On the date of 12 November, the victim was reported missing by the family of the victim and on 14 November the police received information of the whereabouts of the victim. “They proceeded with [the] investigation which led them to the location of the victim on the Sunday at an address in Parow Valley.