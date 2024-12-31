A Malmesbury cop accused of raping a woman in the station’s holding cells on Christmas Day has been remanded in custody after making his first appearance in court. The 40-year old detective stationed at Malmesbury SAPS made his first appearance in the Malmesbury Magistrates Court on Monday where he faces charges of rape, sexual assault, kidnapping and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The detective was busted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) over the weekend and the woman’s torn clothing was also retrieved. At the time, IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the 41-year-old woman reported that she was arrested for a theft case and taken into custody on Christmas Day, but once at the station the cop claimed her arrest was “a mistake”. Suping said: “The complainant alleges that the accused officer picked her up from her home for an alleged theft case on 25 December 2024.

“The complaint further alleges that at the police station the accused officer told her that she was picked up by mistake but encouraged her to drink alcohol with him. “When she refused, he allegedly took off his clothes, laid on the cell mattress and pretended to be asleep. As she tried to leave, the accused officer grabbed her from behind, choked her, tore her clothes and raped her.” Suping explains after the ordeal the officer took the woman and simply dropped the victim off in town.