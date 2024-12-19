A third relative of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield has been killed. Craig “Zebo” Stanfield, 42, was shot and killed in Valhalla Park just after 4pm on Tuesday afternoon – hours after being released from the mang.

According to a Daily Voice source, Ralph’s neef came under attack by rival gang members, known as the Rude Boys. The source says: “Craig came out of the mang that morning [on Tuesday]. “He was facing attempted murder charges, but the complainant withdrew the charges against him and he was released.

“He was walking with a friend when two members of the Rude Boys started shooting at them and his friend ran away. “One of the shooters came close to him and shot him several times and he died on the scene. He is also one of the dik dinge of the Firm Gang and is the cousin of Ralph.” COMBING: Cop at crime scene innie Valhalla Park Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting and said three suspects have been taken in.

Van Wyk says: “Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder and an attempted murder case following a shooting incident in Simon Street, Valhalla Park, where a 42-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “On arrival, SAPS found a body with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street. “Investigation on the scene indicates that the deceased and a friend were walking in Simon Street, Valhalla Park when two suspects ran towards them and randomly shot at them, fatally wounding the deceased. The friend escaped unharmed.

‘28S BOSS’: Ralph Stanfield “Detectives attached to our Provincial Detectives Serious and Violent Crime Investigation unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. “They have, meanwhile, taken in three suspects for questioning, of which two were found in possession of firearms and ammunition.” Van Wyk says two of the suspects have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and they are due to appear at Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court this morning.

Van Wyk adds: “The possibility that they might be linked to the killing of the 42-year-old forms part of the ongoing investigation.” Craig is the third relative of the Stanfield family to be murdered in the last two years, while also being the fourth dik ding to go down, with underworld sources claiming it is being done to destabilise the Firm Gang. On 13 March 2023, Simon Stanfield died from a hail of bullets in his VW Polo in Delft.

TAKEN OUT: Simon Stanfield Underworld sources claim Simon, popularly known as “Simontjie” or “Klein Simon”, was a high-ranking member of the Firm Gang. Ralph’s cousin Mogamat Noor Stanfield was shot and killed on 4 November 2023 in broad daylight. Another alleged 28s dik ding, Ernest McLaughan, was gunned down in his Polo in Belhar on 2 March 2023.