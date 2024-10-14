An investigation into handwritten notes between alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his younger brother, Kyle, has been completed and could reveal whether or not there was an instruction to destroy evidence. This was revealed at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday as Kyle returned to court, where he faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Kyle was busted in April when cops swooped on a flat in Claremont and found him in possession of R4.6 million in cash. A week later Stanfield’s mother-in-law Barbara Johnson was also nabbed when cops raided her home in Mitchells Plain. ‘Gang boss’: Ralph Stanfield. Picture: supplied Court documents revealed that Kyle had allegedly received instructions from Ralph, who is being held in Brandvlei Prison, in the form of handwritten notes ahead of a police raid.

The document states that on 19 April, Kyle allegedly went to the premises of PPE security in the Airport Industria area after receiving information from Ralph of a planned search and seizure at the property and was allegedly instructed to remove electronic devices and documents. Cops also busted Suraya Manual and Nondabula Phakamisa on defeating the ends of justice charges. The duo both work for Glomix CC, which is owned by Stanfield's wife, Nicole Johnson. The group were released on R10 000 bail but Manual was again busted last month alongside former Mayco Member Malusi Booi amid a R1 billion tender fraud investigation.