So say high-ranking members of the Hard Livings gang after alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was officially charged for the murder of Rashied Staggie. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Sunday, those associated with Staggie said Capetonians need not fear a gang war as they want justice to take its course.

The State dropped the bombshell at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday as Stanfield, his wife Nicole Johnson and several others appeared via a Teams online meeting on charges related to the murder of City staffer Wendy Kloppers. Sitting in Brandvlei Prison, Stanfield watched as State prosecutor, Advocate Frank van Heerden, announced they were adding two more charges which include conspiracy to murder and murder. Slain: Rashied Staggie and son Abdullah. Picture: supplied Stanfield and Johnson were busted late last year for allegedly embarking on a manhunt of a former employee who allegedly stole R1 million from them.

The State has added more charges in recent months after busting three alleged hitmen of the Firm Boys gang namely Jonathan Cloete, Abraham Wilson and Shakeel Pelston for the murder of slain 27s gang boss, William “Red” Stevens, as well as the attempted hit on the son of Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, Joel Booysen. Another hitman is accused of murdering Kloppers who was gunned down at a housing construction site in Delft in February 2023. Scene: Staggie’s silver Corolla. Picture: Leon knipe Staggie was shot and killed outside his Salt River home on 13 December 2019 while sitting in his silver Toyota Corolla that was parked outside his home in London Road.

Shortly after his funeral, gang members pointed a finger at Staggie’s son, Abdullah Boonzaaier. Three years later in September 2022, Boonzaaier was shot and killed in Beatrix Court while allegedly gambling. At the time, gangs revealed that Boonzaaier was a member of the Fancy Boys gang and his death was orchestrated to settle tensions between major gangs in Manenberg. However, three months later there was a flare up in gang violence and it was revealed that those affiliated with Boonzaaier had offered a R500 000 bounty for his killer.

Gunnec down: Wendy Kloppers. Picture: supplied On Friday it was revealed that the state would now be charging both Stanfield and Cloete for conspiracy to murder and the murder of Staggie. According to a source who was part of the initial investigation, co-accused Cloete would not crack when questioned by cops. A source tells the Daily Voice: “On the day Staggie was shot the information came through that Ralph was behind it.

“Just after the murder, Ralph booked an international holiday for his family and along with Cloete they fled to Bali or something. “The investigators put a tag on Cloete’s passport and the minute he landed at Cape Town International Airport where he was detained. “They took him to Rondebosch SAPS, but he would not crack and eventually the 48 hours were up and they couldn't charge him so they had to let him go.

“Each time they chased after him he would sommer jump onto roofs and climb over fences.” According to a member of the Hard Livings gang, they suspected Stanfield of ordering Staggie’s murder. The gangster tells the Voice: “Look, it’s been five years now and we always knew Ralph did it. We never retaliated because the family asked us not to.