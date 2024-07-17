Cemeteries around Cape Town were not spared by the recent flooding in the Western Cape. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said while these conditions hampered operations, the cemeteries remained open.

She said a high number of burials (117) took place over the weekend. “The City would sincerely like to thank the public and undertakers for their cooperation and patience during these adverse weather conditions and impacts on graves due to high water table challenges,” she said. Mopping-up operations are continuing at Maitland cemetery, according to Ward 56 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg.

“I have also noticed that the amount of burials has decreased substantially during this time, but officials are doing their level best to ensure that graves are dry and that they don't bury loved ones in wet graves,” he explained. Steenberg advised families to familiarise themselves with waterlogged areas in cemeteries before signing consent forms. “We now have a situation where graves are soaked in water,” Steenberg said.

Meanwhile, Drakenstein municipal confirmed that burials may resume. The municipality had suspended all burial activities at municipal cemeteries from 10 to 15 July. The municipality will be designating three additional graves every day until Sunday, July 21.

Eda Barnard, Acting Executive Director for Community Services, said this will help with any backlogs brought on by the high rainfall. “During these six days, the Municipality will only be able to open up graves registered as “extra deep” on our system due to the high water table. “No significant damage was reported at any of the municipal cemeteries, except trees that fell over at some of the cemeteries.”