The Western Province’s dams are benefitting from the torrential rainfall over the past week, with more rain predicted for the next few days. Dam levels in affected areas continue to rise. By yesterday, the Berg River Dam was at 107,13%; the Clanwilliam dam was at 92%; the Misverstand dam was at 155%; and Theewaterskloof dam was at 83,8%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is closely monitoring dams. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain, strong winds and mudslides overnight, and possibly into today. This warning remains on track for the Cape Town Metropole, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch areas, according to the Western Cape’s Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC). A Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging winds is in place for today between Lambert’s Bay and Mossel Bay, as well as over the southern parts of Namakwa (in the Northern Cape), the Cape Town Metro, Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Overberg and western areas of the Garden Route.

A Yellow Level 4 warning has been issued for damaging waves from Alexander Bay to Plettenberg Bay for the next two days; and An Orange Level 6 warning has been issued for strong waves between Table Bay and Struisbaai for the same period. With regards to a shop that ran aground along the West Coast earlier in the week, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.