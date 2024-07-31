Pupils at Pinelands High School have spoken out about alleged racism they experienced, amid an investigation by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into a mock slave auction at the school. The shocking incident has led to several pupils being suspended as the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) conducts an investigation into the incident where coloured learners were recorded “buying and selling” their black classmates at an “auction” at school.

A Grade 12 pupil has revealed that this was not the first racist incident, claiming that a teacher had been fired from the school two years ago for using the K-word when addressing black pupils. In the spotlight: Pinelands High School has come under fire. Picture: supplied The coloured teen who attended Pinelands High for five years says pupils often use racial slurs on each other. The anonymous pupil says: “Frequently there were explicit slurs used such as the N-word and two or years ago a member of staff used the K-slur.

“It was a white female teacher. A lot of people were talking about it. The teacher used [it] directly on a student. That teacher had a history of racism. “Among the students there is a rife culture of racism and it’s a lot of casual racism where it is racist remarks but they are treated as jokes.” Investigating: Hammond. Picture: supplied A Grade 9 black pupil adds that a close friend “escaped” the slave auction but was left traumatised by the incident.

The pupils say after videos of the auction spread and subsequently shared on social media, an assembly was called to address the issue. But pupils were left unhappy as the ugly details of the incident were omitted including the races of the children involved. The teens say pupils are now feeling anxious and the atmosphere at the school is tense amid a threat by the EFF to protest at the school.

They believe more should be done to tackle racism at the school. Pinelands High ragout The Grade 12 pupil adds: “A lot of the students are saying it is not the fault of the school and everyone shouldn't be blamed as it’s only a few students [involved]. “[But] they felt comfortable enough to do it on school campuses with other students and to post it online.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says their investigation is nearing completion, with 24 learners having been interviewed thus far. She reports: “Four learners are currently on suspension and will face a disciplinary hearing. “Steps will also be taken against other learners who may have transgressed certain provisions within the code of conduct.

“A disciplinary process is being followed. The outcome of this process will determine the way forward in addressing this matter further.” Regarding the allegations of the racist teacher who was fired, Hammond said this was not true. She reveals: “To the school’s knowledge, there is no teacher of that name having been “fired” from the school. They cannot recall such an incident and are checking further records.