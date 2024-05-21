Cape Town - Over the current financial year, the City has spent R8.5 million on private security escorts to help protect Water and Sanitation teams while they deliver services to communities. The City said recent criminal activities underscore the dangers the Water and Sanitation teams face in high-risk areas, highlighting the need to protect City staff to maintain uninterrupted vital services.

“Their safety is paramount while delivering these vital services, especially in areas prone to social unrest and criminal activities. “Threats to staff safety endanger employees and disrupt service delivery to our residents, potentially affecting community health and well-being, as well as causing emotional trauma to staff,” the City said. “Staff are unable to access certain areas due to safety concerns, leading to delays in maintenance and repairs, and compromising the quality of the service.”

Since July 1, 2023, the teams have faced 22 hijackings – seven in Khayelitsha, six in Philippi, and three in Mfuleni. The teams have also faced 52 robberies since July 1, 2023 – 16 have been at gunpoint. Six robberies were carried out in Khayelitsha, three each in Blue Downs and Philippi, and two each in Strand, Gugulethu, Fisantekraal, Athlone, and Bishop Lavis.

Stolen items include cellphones, watches, 12 meter reading devices, 14 tablets, and PPE essential for field operations. “Despite the directorate’s commitment to maintaining services, the safety of personnel cannot be compromised. Entering these areas without adequate protection and support exposes staff to risks. “This situation has led to the City spending more than R8.5 million on private security escorts in the 2023/24 financial year alone,” the City said.

‘Threats to staff safety endanger employees and disrupt service delivery to our residents, potentially affecting community health and well-being, as well as causing emotional trauma to staff,’ the City said. Picture: Supplied In April, two security contractor personnel escorting City of Cape Town staff in Philippi’s Phola Park community were shot and killed. On Friday, May 17, one of two private security escorts, who were guarding a sewer pump station In Athlone while an electrical contractor was working at the facility, was also shot dead in the area. Details around the incident are being investigated by the SAPS.

Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien said: “Residents are assured every effort is made to prioritise the safety of our staff, service delivery and the wellbeing of our residents who are massively inconvenienced and affected by this criminal and opportunistic behaviour. “We are working closely with local law enforcement and private security to ensure safe passage for our teams. “However, securing their support depends on their availability so it can temporarily delay our operations and it means at times that we are not able to respond as soon as we want,” Badroodien said.

“These safety measures are necessary to protect our staff. We assure residents we will attend to their service requests as soon as we can, with the necessary safety personnel. We regret any inconvenience caused when such incidents do occur. “Collaboration with the community is vital. We urge residents, businesses, and community leaders to help support our efforts to ensure safe working conditions for our teams,” he said. “Let’s work together to improve safety in high-risk areas and minimise service disruptions.”