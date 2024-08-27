Western Cape police have raided more than R55 million worth of majat products in the Bellville. This is after officers from the Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, Public Order Police, and Mobile Operations Unit carried out an integrated operation on Sunday.

The Bellville CBD was recognized as one of the major distribution hubs for illegal and fong kong goods in the province. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said several brands of counterfeit products, including well-known larney brands, were seized in the process. “The illicit trade in counterfeit goods and contraband not only has a detrimental effect on the economy of the country but also poses a major risk to its inhabitants,” Pojie said.

“As such, the SAPS remains resolute in clamping down on the illegal trade.” No arrests were made, while the Counterfeit Depot received all seized items and will store and dispose of them there. Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, also praised the officers and key figures for their efforts and dedication to safeguarding the province’s citizens and the country’s economy.

The illicit trade and counterfeiting of goods are becoming a significant problem for the consumer goods industry, according to Abraham Nelson, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa(CGCSA) executive responsible for Crime Risk Initiative. He said this needs a concerted multi-stakeholder approach to deal with this threat. Prominent vape company ELFBAR has recently strengthened its anti-counterfeit stance by seizing almost 3600 counterfeit and inferior vapes in its most recent operation with SA authorities.

In July, a simultaneous raid operation was carried out in Johannesburg and Cape Town, under a search order. Many of the outdated versions, like the CR5000, BC5000, and EB1500, are among the counterfeits that were seized. Nelson says that the illicit trade not only robs the government of much-needed revenue but also affects the viability of legitimate brand owners, which also is a threat to business sustainability and job security.