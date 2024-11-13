Cops confiscated tik worth half a million rand from a house in Mfuleni. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says members attached to the Anti-Economical and Extortion Crime Task Team together with Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team made the bust early on Tuesday morning following a tip-off.

One person was arrested. “On Tuesday, 12 November 2024 at approximately 00:30, members conducted a joint operation to defuse the continuous gang violence and drug trading in the area,” said Manyana. “While conducting high visibility patrols in Fountain Village, Mfuleni, they received information of a premises where drugs are distributed in the area.

“The members operationalised the information and proceeded to the identified address where upon arrival they found a foreign national in a room and on a coffee table members discovered several transparent plastic bags containing crystal meth (tik) with an estimated street value of R500 000. “A 36 year old foreign national was arrested for dealing and possession of drugs and contravention of immigration act 13 of 2002 section 49(1)(a).” Manyana said in an unrelated matter, the same task team tracked down a 27-year-old man in Wesbank, who was wanted on a charge of murder.