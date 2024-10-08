Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says one man was arrested in the raid on Saturday in Red River Walk following a tip-off.

“The illicit drug trade in the Western Cape was dealt a heavy blow when Manenberg SAPS and Flying Squad seized drugs estimated at R500 000 and arrested a 47 year old male in connection with the find in Manenberg,” says Van Wyk.

“Substance abuse has plagued our communities in the Western Cape, as it is the main generator of gang violence and turf conflict, and is considered the root cause of gender based violence.

“On Saturday, 5 October 2024, the members followed up information received of a large consignment of drugs at an address in Red River Walk, Manenberg.