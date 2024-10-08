Cops have seized drugs worth half a million rand in Manenberg.
Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says one man was arrested in the raid on Saturday in Red River Walk following a tip-off.
“The illicit drug trade in the Western Cape was dealt a heavy blow when Manenberg SAPS and Flying Squad seized drugs estimated at R500 000 and arrested a 47 year old male in connection with the find in Manenberg,” says Van Wyk.
“Substance abuse has plagued our communities in the Western Cape, as it is the main generator of gang violence and turf conflict, and is considered the root cause of gender based violence.
“On Saturday, 5 October 2024, the members followed up information received of a large consignment of drugs at an address in Red River Walk, Manenberg.
“They immediately operationalised the information, went to the address and on searching the premises, they found 15000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R500 000 packed in brown boxes.
“The suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs, and will appear in the Athlone Magistrates court on Monday, 2024-10-07 on the mentioned charges.”
Van Wyk adds: “Anyone with information regarding any illegal gang activity can contact Manenberg SAPS 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.”