Heideveld residents are calling for justice for a pregnant woman who was allegedly murdered by a hitman who was hired by her ex-lesbian lover for just R500. Tears flowed at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as Quinton Jacobs, 29, made his first appearance for the murder of Melanie Nelson, 27.

Hartseer aunt Ruwayda Stoffels, 54, says the family was left traumatised when they were called to the Heideveld footbridge last week where Melanie’s bludgeoned body was found on a pile of vullis. Ruwayda says: “Melanie worked as a cleaner for the EPWP and used to be in a relationship with a woman. She always told me she was being abused and about three months ago she left her girlfriend who became obsessed with her. Angry: Mother Vanessa Nelson and aunt Ruwayda Stoffels. Picture: Mahira Duval “She moved in with her new boyfriend and she was two months pregnant and very excited for her first baby.

“On Wednesday the community came to call us and told us that she was murdered; when we got there we could see her head had been bashed in and the hammer was still at the crime scene.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the murder and says when Gugulethu police arrived on the scene they found the body of a female covered with a blanket next to the footbridge. Vanessa Nelson of the Hope for the Future NGO says the angry community went on the hunt for Jacobs when it was revealed he killed Melanie after allegedly being paid R500 by her ex-girlfriend.

Pain: ‘Ouma’ Beryline Veldsman. Picture: supplied Nelson explains: “He is a member of the Terrible West Siders and was even being chased by his own gang until he eventually went to Manenberg Saps and gave himself over.” Jacobs made a brief appearance where he was informed he had been charged with murder and his case postponed to 20 August for a bail information hearing. Outside court, residents rallied to obtain signatures for a petition opposing his release on bail.

Melanie’s angry aunt says they are still in shock and are demanding cops arrest the ex-girlfriend. Ruwayda says: “She is the mastermind and she should also be arrested. To think Melanie’s life was only worth R500. “We believe she became obsessed and she should also stand for her crimes because they have taken away a young woman who had so much life in her.”

Beryline Veldsman, 52, told the Daily Voice that her son, Carlo Charles, who is the father of the unborn baby was too devastated to attend court. She says: “He is devastated and traumatised and as a family we are calling on the courts to charge them with double murder because they also killed an unborn child. “As a family we were all excited and especially Carlo as this is his first child.