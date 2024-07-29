Two suspects are expected to appear in court today following a moerse R30 million cannabis bust at a farm in Philadelphia at the weekend. Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said dagga with an estimated street value of R30 million, a firearm and cash were confiscated from the premises where a man, aged 59, and a woman, aged 49, were arrested.

“After monitoring vital information about suspicious activities at a farm in the Philadelphia policing precinct, an integrated operation led by the Provincial Organised Crime detectives including police members of Philadelphia SAPS pounced on the premises in the afternoon. “Upon entry, a searched ensued which led to the discovery of cannabis plants, compressed cannabis, two prohibited firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. “The adult male and female who were present during the search could not provide an acceptable explanation nor a valid license to be in possession of such a large quantity of cannabis. The investigating team arrested the man aged 59 and the woman aged 49,” said Swartbooi.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court today on charges of dealing in cannabis and the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. Meanwhile, four other suspects in Stellenbosch between the ages of 18 and 44 were arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm, ammunition and dealing in drugs. Swartbooi said Stellenbosch police members searched a residence in Kayamandi, where they recovered a stash of drugs, cash and a pistol.