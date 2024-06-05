Nearly a year after 12 sinkholes appeared on the main road in Montague Gardens, costing business owners millions of rands, the City has confirmed that repairs are finally under way. Last month, irate business owners aired their frustrations stating they had lost up to 25 percent of their turnover due to the damage caused by holes.

They said the damage had caused traffic congestion and car accidents. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the rapairs are expected to be completed by mid June, at a cost of R2.5 million. The road collapsed in August 2023 at multiple points of the 50-year-old 900mm fibre cement bulk sewer pipeline, which runs underground at a depth of five metres.

The City appointed a contractor to assist with emergency repairs to the sewer, which were completed in January and road reinstatement is the last phase of the project. The project was also hit by numerous delays which included a need for a specialist road contractor. Badroodien explained that there was a joint intervention between Road Infrastructure Management Services (RIMS) and Water and Sanitation and that they aimed to ensure that the road is reinstated to RIMS standards and specifications.

“I am pleased that reinstatements have finally started and also earlier than anticipated following the tireless efforts from our team to see the project to its completion. The City budgeted approximately R2,5 million for the reinstatement phase of this major/multiple repair,” he says. “We share the frustration of the residents and business owners and thank them for their patience during this process.” “Every effort is being made to open at least one lane in the southbound carriageway as soon as possible.”