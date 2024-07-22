A Russian national accused of smuggling cocaine worth a helse R252 million into the Western Cape has been nabbed after a police chase through the seaside town of Stilbaai over the weekend. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, says wakker cops tracked the 39-year-old Russian and his accomplice, from Gauteng, down at their accommodation.

The dramatic arrest unfolded on Friday when cops received a tip-off about suspicious activities at the Stilbaai harbour. Spies explains: “On Friday at about 6.50pm, Still Bay officers operationalised information about suspicious activities at the Still Bay harbour. “While travelling, the members spotted the vehicle with a rubber duck on the trailer which fitted the description. The vehicle sped off and a chase ensued.

Shady operations: Russian had rubber duck. Picture: supplied “Police brought the vehicle, a Toyota Prado, to a halt at Jongensfontein Road, Still Bay where the occupants got out and fled into the bushes. “The members pursued the men and their freedom was short-lived when two men were tracked down and apprehended at a local accommodation establishment.” Spies says when cops inspected the rubber duck they discovered 14 bags containing 400 bricks of cocaine worth R252 million.

Spies adds: “The police seized the find, a Toyota Prado and the rubber duck with a trailer. “The suspects, a 48-year-old man from Gauteng and a 39-year-old Russian national, are each facing a charge of dealing in drugs. They remain in police custody and will appear in court once charged.” R583 million Saldanha cocaine bust ragout Spies says an investigation into the origins of the drugs is underway and the case has been transferred to the Hawks.

In March 2021, crimefighters in Saldanha Bay called on cops to clamp down on international vessels docking in the harbour after cocaine worth over R500 million was seized. At the time police revealed that 973 blocks of compressed cocaine with an estimated value of R583 million were found in three compartments of a foreign fishing vessel called Wind Ward. Cops arrested 10 suspects from Bulgaria and Myanmar who were found on the ship.