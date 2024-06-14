Police have arrested a young Chinese man for allegedly selling fake dop in Eersterivier, and confiscated dozens of boxes of the liquor, valued at a whopping R24 million. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says multidisciplinary efforts to stop the illegal trading of counterfeit goods which impact on the economy of South Africa yielded success when cops executed counterfeit operations in Eersterivier.

“On Wednesday, 12 June, the Provincial Counterfeit Illicit and Contraband Goods Task Team embarked on a counterfeit operation in the Kleinvlei policing precinct. “The members ensued with a search of a liquor outlet on the corner of Plain and Ryneveld Streets, Eersterivier where they confiscated liquor which did not meet the requirements for sale purposes. The estimated street value of the liquor is R24 million,” Twigg says. “A 20 year old Chinese national was arrested for dealing in counterfeit, illicit and illegal goods.”

The suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ court once he has been charged. Kleinvlei Community police forum chairperson Hubert Kemp said they were shocked to discover that the shop which is normally buzzing with customers was selling fake liquor. “This is a busy off-sale and now we discovered this about it. As the CPF we say the law must take its own course. We are glad that the police uncovered this. A lot of people went into that liquor store because it is right in front of the busy mall.”

He explained the shop has been operating for a long time. “How many people could have died from that liquor, the wine that they sold from that place?” Convener of the National Liquor Traders Association, Lucky Ntimane, said the illicit and counterfeit alcohol market is estimated at over R20 billion per year..