While rugby fans were getting ready for the much-anticipated kick-off between the Springboks and New Zealand, a police operation at the Cape Town Stadium gave them more than they bargained for. Police seized counterfeit goods of Springbok apparel worth over R200 000.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said its continued efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade of majat goods were rewarded when fake clothing was confiscated during an integrated operation close to the stadium in Green Point on Saturday afternoon. He said the raid was carried out by members of SAPS, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and brand protectors from various popular high-end products. The multidisciplinary team were conducting compliance inspections at stalls around the stadium.

“During the operation, the members confiscated various counterfeit goods, imitations of well-known sports brands, which resulted in the issuing of fines for the illegal informal trading without a valid permit,” Swartbooi said. The seized items included Springbok caps, scarves beanies, shirts and more. Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, labelled the trade of counterfeit goods as “economic sabotage” and thanked his manne for the successful removal of fake products from the streets.