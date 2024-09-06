Between R3000 and R20 000 is what a ticket will set you back for tomorrow’s sold-out game between the Springboks and the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium. Tickets for the groot Rugby Championship clash sold out within hours after going on sale on 19 June, when prices for original tickets ranged between R250 and R3 500.

Authorities are warning rugby fans not to purchase tickets from online scalpers and resale websites. Scalpers are coining it on websites such as Viagogo and on Facebook Marketplace, where a single ticket can cost you up to R20 000. Stormers Rugby, which is handling logistical duties for tomorrow’s match, strongly advised fans against purchasing tickets from Viagogo.

In a statement, the union said, “These tickets are unlawfully resold for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets, you may be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund.” Viagogo, however, sought to assure consumers that tickets purchased on their platform are legitimate and will be honoured at the event. Viagogo said: “There is no difference between tickets bought from our site and those purchased directly from the primary source. All tickets sold on our platform were originally bought from the primary ticketing source and will appear the same as those purchased directly from the official site. Please be aware that sometimes venues may release announcements concerning the validity of tickets bought from resale websites. These announcements are typically general in nature and may not affect your specific ticket purchase.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says the public should remain vigilant and be on the lookout for scammers who might seek to extort supporters by selling fictional, fraudulent or reproduced tickets for profit. “It is advised that tickets be obtained through the legitimate channels as advertised by the South African Rugby Union,” he said. “Supporters should adhere to the prescription of the Safety at Sport and Recreational Events Act, which seeks to promote spectator-friendly, safe, and secure sports events.”