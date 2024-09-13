Police have made two arrests and seized over R2 million worth of perlemoen in separate incidents along the N1 near Worcester. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, explains: “Members attached to K9 Breederiver, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Kuils Rivier STESU in conjunction with Provincial Traffic and Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs members arrested a 39-year-old male for possession of abalone without permit during an integrated operation on Tuesday, September 10.

“The members followed up on intelligence received of a truck transporting abalone from Cape Town on the N1 national road. They quickly set up a vehicle check point (VCP) on the N1 near Meirings Park, Worcester. “The identified truck was spotted and pulled over by traffic [officers], followed by a search of the truck and its cargo.” The perly was found inside the cabin of the truck by K9 officer Layla, a protected species detection dog.

“Further searches were conducted by K9 Layla and this resulted in more bags being discovered in a compartment attached to the outside of the truck. A total amount of 4 582 dried abalone with an estimated street value of R2 million was confiscated by the members,” Van Wyk said. On the same day, the Worcester Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officers received information of another truck also transporting abalone from Cape Town and pulled it over on the N1. “The members conducted a search and discovered 960 dried abalone to the estimated value of R468 105 inside the cabin of the truck. They subsequently arrested a 41-year-old man for possession of abalone,” Van Wyk said.