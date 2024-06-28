A foreign national has been arrested for possession of a stash of stolen high-end motorbikes and parts valued at R1 million in Glucose Way, Bellville. On Monday, police uncovered the stash that was about to be shipped out of the country.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said cops found a consignment of dismantled motorcycles, which were all wrapped and seemingly prepared for transportation. “The male person at the premises could not provide a proof of purchase for any of the motorcycles or the parts found in the warehouse with an estimated street value in excess of R1 million.” He said a number of the motorcycles were reported stolen at different police cases.