R189.7 billion, representing 52% of the SAPS budget, would be allocated to visible policing. This was revealed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Tuesday during his inaugural address.

“One of our top priorities is to reduce violent crime, gender-based violence, and femicide. We will place a strong emphasis on community mobilisation to increase police visibility through strategic partnerships. “These efforts will be primarily implemented through the Detective Services programme, which has been allocated R71.3 billion over the medium term.” But Nyanga Community police forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe said the money allocated nationally may not make a significant difference in the Western Cape immediately.

“In May we found out that the precinct was short of 114 officers and we were informed more officers resigned and some passed away. “If we are lucky we may get about 40% from the budget and also it may not be enough to fill all the positions. Sadly, the money will only be distributed next year and not now.” Sea Point City Improvement District chairperson Jacques Weber said while they welcomed the budget allocation to allow for new recruits, it will still take 2 to 3 years for these officers to be trained and developed.

“Detectives remain a huge concern with stations running at almost 50% below their required number of detectives.” Mchunu said they would also pump more money into fighting extortion and other organised crimes. “There is an urgent need for a more strategic and consolidated response to organised crime which imposes a real existential threat to our economy and democracy. These initiatives will be implemented through the Detective Services programme and the Crime Intelligence programme, with respective budgets of R71.3 billion and R15.1 billion over the medium term.”