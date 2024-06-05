The Cape Town dog unit has arrested a man and confiscated perly estimated at R1.5 million.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Members of the South African Police Service remain resolute in their quest to protect our living marine resources from being depleted through the arrests of suspects and the subsequent seizure of abalone.”
He says the K9 Unit was patrolling in Durbanville on Monday when they received a tip off about a bakkie illegally transporting the poached perlemoen.
“Police members attached to the Cape Town K9 unit were busy with patrols on Monday, 3 June 2024 when they responded to information of a Chevrolet light delivery vehicle, transporting abalone to an address in Durbanville.
“The members spotted the vehicle parked in Cobble Walk at around 12:50.
“They approached the vehicle and ensued with a search which resulted in the recovery of 6332 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R 1,5 million.
“As a result of the discovery, the members detained an adult male on a charge of possession of abalone. The vehicle was also seized as an exhibit,” says Swartbooi.
He says the suspect is expected to make his court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ court once charged.