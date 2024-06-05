Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Members of the South African Police Service remain resolute in their quest to protect our living marine resources from being depleted through the arrests of suspects and the subsequent seizure of abalone.”

The Cape Town dog unit has arrested a man and confiscated perly estimated at R1.5 million.

He says the K9 Unit was patrolling in Durbanville on Monday when they received a tip off about a bakkie illegally transporting the poached perlemoen.

Ton: Bakkie full of perly. Picture: supplied

“Police members attached to the Cape Town K9 unit were busy with patrols on Monday, 3 June 2024 when they responded to information of a Chevrolet light delivery vehicle, transporting abalone to an address in Durbanville.

“The members spotted the vehicle parked in Cobble Walk at around 12:50.