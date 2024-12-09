An alleged mert who was caught with a moerse stash of dwelms worth approximately R5 million has been released on R100 000 bail by the Athlone Magistrates Court. Shocking court documents detailing the arrest of Craig Engelbrecht, 39, have revealed that cops made the find nearly two weeks ago at a storage facility in the Philippi police precinct.

According to the documents obtained by the Daily Voice, on 24 November, the father from Lotus River was found in possession of 63 000 Mandrax pille, one bucket of tik, and three plastic sakkies containing rocks. Engelbrecht returned to Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday where he was represented by Advocate Bruce Hendricks for his bail hearing which was unopposed by the State. In his affidavit, Engelbrecht tells the court that he is the father of three minor children and living with his boeta in Lotus River as he is separated from his wife.

He says he is the co-owner of a R1.7 million property and complains that while in the mang he was placed in an overcrowded cell where his fellow bandiete suffered from tuberculosis and said his incarceration was creating an emotional strain on his laaities. Seized: 63 000 tablets and drugs. Picture: supplied Engelbrecht says he owns taxis and is unable to provide for his laaities while in the mang. While he plans to plead not guilty to drug dealing, he also listed his previous convictions which include possession of drugs.

Engelbrecht was first arrested when he was 17-years-old, where he received a suspended sentence from the Wynberg Regional Court in 2002. Ten years later, in 2012, he pleaded guilty in the same court after being found in possession of stolen goods and paid a R6000 fine. In 2018 he was convicted for possession of drugs and paid a R2000 fine.