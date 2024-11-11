Dog owners will be fined R1000 should their pets not be on a leash along Sea Point Promenade which is a popular spot for residents and their furry friends, the City of Cape Town has confirmed. This regulation applies to more beaches and can be found on the City’s official website.

“The City’s Law Enforcement Department confirms that the fine is R 1000,” said the City in response to queries about the fines issued along Sea Point Promenade. Earlier this year, the Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (SFB) took to their website where they advised residents on which beaches along the Atlantic Seaboard were dog-friendly and to adhere to leash laws. They said between November and March at Milton Beach, which is near the end of Sea Point Promenade, no dogs will be allowed on the beach between 9am and 6pm and that between 6pm and 9am dogs are allowed on the beach as long as they are on a leash.

Sunset Beach, which is situated near the Sea Point Pavilion, is a more spacious option where dogs can roam, they said. “Dogs are allowed on the beach at all times, while dogs are allowed off-leash, we recommend ensuring that your dog is on a leash for safety,” said on their website. They advised dog owners to obey leash laws, to clean up after their dogs and to respect other beachgoers as not everyone is comfortable around dogs.