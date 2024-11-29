Questions have been raised about the reinstatement of a crime intelligence boss who had previously been fired for allegedly abusing state resources. Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo was sacked following a Section 34 inquiry to establish his fitness to hold office after allegations that he “lost” a work laptop and firearm, then used crime intelligence resources to find the thieves before assaulting them.

The theft out of his car happened in 2022 while he was at a tavern in Mbekweni. News of his return to work has sparked concerns, with the Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais calling it a miscarriage of justice. “This is disgraceful and an insult. I am furious about Tiyo’s reinstatement, and the Western Cape Government will fight his return to his post with all power at our disposal. This is a disgraceful decision by the national leadership at the South African Police Service,” said Marais.

“This move shows once again why policing powers in our province must be devolved to the provincial government. This miscarriage of justice would not happen under our watch.” The Portfolio Committee on Police committed to formally raise the matter of Tiyo to get an official account of the status of the Section 34 inquiry. Chairperson Ian Cameron said while Tiyo would be encouraged to take early retirement, “the national instruction 3/2017 is clear that employees with pending criminal or departmental cases against them will not be allowed to apply for early retirement, unless recommended by the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, a Provincial Commissioner, a Divisional Commissioner or National Component head after taking into consideration the seriousness of the pending case.”

