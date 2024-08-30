The woman whose body was found in a quarry in Bo-Kaap has been identified as a model. Anela Madikazi was last seen on Sunday, 18 August, and her body was found the following evening around 5pm.

The grim discovery was made by young boys who were playing soccer on the abandoned rugby field along Strand Street towards High Level Road. The 29-year-old model’s light blue dress had reportedly been pulled up and she was visibly wounded. Cape Town Central Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Marc Truss, previously said it appeared as if the woman had been attacked as she had trauma to her head.

However, police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they are waiting for the post-mortem results and that Cape Town Central police registered an inquest for investigation. He says: “As such, this office is not in a position to reveal the motive and the cause of death yet.” Grim discovery: Body was found in the Strand Street Quarry. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Anela family believes she had been murdered.

Her devastated mom Bulelwa Madikazi says: “Anela had been renting her own place in Philippi, but she always made sure she video-called her niece every day. “It was so strange when she didn’t call that evening, my granddaughter called her and she couldn’t get through.” She says Anela had been with her cousin who was having boyfriend problems.

The mom adds explains: “They spent some time at a pub [in Long Street] and then they went to visit Anela’s friend and they left him around 5pm. She reportedly left the cousin around 9pm and told her she was going back to her friend. “She got into a cab, and told the driver where she was going. The cousin remembered the address, but she said she didn’t remember the description of the vehicle or the driver.” Bulelwa said she was informed last Monday about the disappearance.

The mom adds: “I told her cousin that it had been more than 24 hours and that she must go to the police to report Anela missing since she was the last person who saw her. “My daughter and brother went to town and when they arrived, the cousin was nowhere to be found and her cellphone was on voicemail. Instead she posted about Anela’s disappearance on social media and when confronted she started crying. “We then went to the mortuaries and we eventually found her but we were not allowed to see her face as the detective said her face was disfigured or damaged, so my brother went to see her and only saw a cut on the forehead.”