A man was arrested at his Edgemead home after someone piemped him to the SPCA for cropping the ears of his four-month-old American Bully puppy. The 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday, 25 October.

Residents raised concerns after noticing that Troy’s ears had been removed, leaving him with bloody stumps. Inspector Werner Taljaard from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA who spearheaded the investigation, found that the owner hired a third party and paid R3500 to perform the ear cropping procedure in his home. The owner admitted that the procedure lasted about an hour and was performed in his entertainment room.

The owner was arrested and criminal charges were laid against him at Bothasig police station. The SPCA explains that the owner was arrested in accordance with Section 2(1)(a) of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, where it is a criminal offence to maim any animal. “Maiming is defined as causing permanent and unnecessary harm, by disfiguring an animal or removing a body part. The South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) also prohibits veterinarians from engaging in ear cropping for cosmetic purposes, classifying such actions as unethical,” says Taljaard.

The SPCA has confiscated Troy and say he is receiving medical care. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says the suspect appeared in the Goodwood magistrates court yesterday and was granted bail of R1000. The case was postponed for further investigation.

Abraham says while they see less instances of cropping, this is still more often than would like to. “There is nothing "cool" about this.” Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, confirms the City’s Animal Control Unit assisted the Cape of Good Hope SPCA with the case.