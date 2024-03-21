Did you know that there are scientific names for each tree such as the Harpephyllum caffrum, and that only female trees bare fruit? This was the knowledge that was shared with Grade 7 learners from Mimosa Primary School at the inaugural Tree Walk on Tuesday.

The Amy Foundation, in collaboration with the Rondebosch Golf Course and Conservation Phomolong, hosted 15 learners and took them on a Tree Walk around the golf course. Informing: Kevin Chaplin. Picture supplied One of the key aspects of the Tree Walk initiative is its focus on indigenous knowledge and traditional uses of plants. Learners were taught about the medicinal and traditional uses of trees and plants in different cultures, and pharmaceutical companies tapping into the rich indigenous knowledge that has sustained communities for generations.

Kevin Chaplin, MD of the Amy Foundation, says that environmental education is fundamental to creating a sustainable future. “By integrating nature holistically into the school curriculum, we aim to instil in students a sense of stewardship towards the environment. This is our pilot tree walk but we want to roll this out into all the townships and grow this from one tree walk per week to four per week.” Conservation Phomolong has already been supporting weekly Tree Walks for the past three years in Phalaborwa.