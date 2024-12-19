Fears of an outbreak of diphtheria at Pollsmoor Prison have arisen amid claims that a warden has been diagnosed with the illness. The claims made by an insider comes just days after the Western Cape Health Department confirmed four cases in Cape Town, resulting in the death of an elderly woman in the Riemvasmaak Informal Settlement.

The death saw over 300 people living in the Philippi farmlands being tested, as health officials descended on various informal settlements in Philippi and Lotus River. Diphtheria is an uncommon but vaccine-preventable infection caused by a toxin- producing bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria. The toxin may lead to difficulties breathing, heart-rhythm problems and even death.

The bacteria spreads from person to person via respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and contact. According to a source inside the prison, wardens are running scared as bandiete have been falling ill for a “few weeks” now. The insider claims: “Everyone is living in fear of this thing and the management of the prison is aware because this week, a warden went to a private hospital after falling ill and has this diphtheria.

“In recent weeks we saw 15 inmates from the maximum security section being taken to hospitals outside of the prison to be tested.” The source says on Monday, a nurse was seen conducting swab tests in the E-section of the prison. The man adds: “She came and took swabs because so many of those guys are coughing and have bad diarrhoea.

“They are very sick and the wardens are being exposed to this every day with no face masks or protective wear. “The biggest problem is that nobody wants to worry about inmates getting sick until it spreads to people outside. “First, it was 15 people being taken out, then another eight.”

Health Department spokesperson, Natalie Watlington, confirms they are working with the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) after lab tests confirmed a positive case at one of the Correctional Centres. She says: “We can confirm that Western Cape Government Health and Wellness in partnership with Department of Correctional Services have implemented a co-ordinated plan to manage cases involving inmates who were in close contact with the laboratory- confirmed case.” DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. Picture: screengrabbed from SABC DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, says they are aware of reports that Pollsmoor was affected by the illness, but says an investigation is underway.

He adds that Pollsmoor Correctional Centre receives both remand detainees and sentenced offenders with further charges from courts. Nxumalo explains: “This high level of movement necessitates a thorough and evidence-based process of investigation by the relevant health authorities before any conclusions or public statements can be made. “The health and safety of all inmates and officials remain a top priority.”