The community of Bloekombos are reeling in shock after a mother of three was brutally murdered and according to the family, cops arrested her husband, who is a church deacon. Audrey Tiras, 39, was found by her 18-year-old son on Tuesday afternoon, with a broken broomstick pushed into her vagina and part of her tongue removed.

The family says cops arrested husband Jermaine Tiras on Wednesday, but the family believes he is innocent, saying he was not at home at the time of her murder and no blood was found on him or his clothing. Shocked residents gathered outside the Tiras home in Mangondia Street as word spread about the gruesome murder. Audrey’s son, who is in matric, was left traumatised by the horrific discovery and tells the Daily Voice that his mom was still alive when he found her on her back in his parents’ bedroom.

The community of Bloekombos are reeling in shock after a mother of three Audrey Tiras was brutally murdered and cops arrested her husband, who is a church deacon. pic Solly Lottering He says: “I came home at 1.40pm and found our front door unlocked. “And then I noticed the blood splatters in the lounge. The television that was mounted on the wall was standing on the settee. “I called out to my mother, but she didn’t answer. I went to my parent’s bedroom and that’s when I had a huge shock finding her like that,” the emotional young man says.

Audrey was only wearing a t-shirt and a broken broom handle was shoved into her vagina. “She tried to tell me something but she couldn’t, a piece of her tongue was cut off,” her shocked son says. The community of Bloekombos are reeling in shock after a mother of three Audrey Tiras was brutally murdered and cops arrested her husband, who is a church deacon. pic Solly Lottering Residents say Audrey’s terrified son was seen running out of the house and crying uncontrollably as he asked them to call the police.

A resident says: “It was horrible to see the son in such a state. He was very traumatised and will probably need counselling for life. Audrey’s husband is known as “Priest Lange” and they have a small baby. She was always full of energy and worked at a factory near Belhar and was supposed to go work on the night shift.” The family also denied rumours that Jermaine killed her. Their son says at the time, his dad had gone to buy nappies for his 8-month old baby sister.

The teen explains: “When he arrived back home with the nappies the police were already here. “They asked him to show them his hands but his hands were clean, there was no blood, not even under his fingernails.” Jermaine’s sister, 20, believes the real killer was probably caught by Audrey when he or she tried to steal the TV.

Cops at the scene .The community of Bloekombos are reeling in shock after a mother of three Audrey Tiras was brutally murdered and cops arrested her husband, who is a church deacon. pic Solly Lottering She adds: “I think someone else killed her because at 1.15pm, my brother sent Audrey a message to ask whether he had the right nappies. “How could he have killed her when his son came home at 1.40pm and he was at the shop? He was also wearing light-coloured clothing that day, if he did it, his clothes would have been full of blood. “We also found the house keys at the back of the house in the bin, there was blood on it. There was also a bloody t-shirt, it does not belong to Jermaine or Audrey.”