Cape Town - With schools reopening next week, parents of Premier College in Athlone were shocked to learn the school has been closed. The private school situated in Bamford Avenue, Crawford broke the news via a Whatsapp group text leaving parents and pupils stunned.

In the message sent on Monday at around 3pm, the college stated that they had been forced to close its doors “owing to the termination of the lease by the St Marks Church and the failure to secure an alternative premises despite numerous attempts”. Parents were then informed they could register learners at Focus College in Wynberg or Stonefountain College in Athlone or “any other school of your choice”. With school fees of R1950 per month, the college was expected to reopen on January 17. An Athlone mother whose 16-year-old daughter is about to enter Grade 11 says they got wind of the closure last year already.