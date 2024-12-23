Pictures by Leon Knipe Tears of disbelief flowed in Manenberg on Sunday morning when the body of a young pregnant woman was discovered after she was viciously stabbed to death, allegedly by her berk.

Shocked residents gathered at the scene in Manenberg Avenue after cops were called to the house after neighbours heard blood-curdling screams coming from the home of Amirah Abrahams. The devastated family of the 32-year-old mother of two says her body was found on the bed with multiple stab wounds after she was allegedly attacked by the father of her unborn son. A relative told the Daily Voice: “Amirah has two children and was six-months pregnant by her boyfriend.

“They lived together and they were expecting a son in the new year. I grew up with her and we are just traumatised. “On Sunday morning, the neighbours came to inform us that they heard her screaming and the police found her body.” TRAGIC: Medics take away Abrahams’ body as family looks on TRAGIC: Medics take away Abrahams’ body as family looks on The relative says earlier this week, Amirah was also attacked by her boyfriend.

The insider adds: “On Wednesday, she came to sleep at our house because she said he attacked her. “We don’t know the full story and we are not sure if she was abused before. “Amirah was a lovely person and she will be missed. We can’t believe what has happened, and at this stage we are still in shock and traumatised.”

Manenberg Station Commander, Brigadier Jayce Naidoo, confirmed the death and says a 42-year-old male was arrested for the horrific murder. Naidoo says: “Manenberg police were called to the scene in Manenberg Avenue at about 6.30am on Sunday, where they found the body of a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.” Naidoo says the boyfriend initially fled the scene, but returned and was immediately arrested and has subsequently been charged with murder.