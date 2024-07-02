A pregnant mom was found with her throat slit, and her arm and fingers broken in her home. It is alleged that Roslin Martins, 36, was murdered by her "jealous and possessive“ boyfriend, who is now on the run.

Her worried family initially opened a missing persons case after not seeing Roslin for two days. She had lived in a wendy house at the back of the family’s property in Sneeuberg Road in Heideveld. Hartseer: Sister Aisha Samuels, 43. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Her sister Aisha Samuels, 43, went to the police station to report her disappearance, but on Sunday evening at about 8pm, she decided to break into Roslin’s wendy and was met with a grim scene.

A traumatised Aisha tells the Daily Voice: “I went to the police and told them that she didn’t come home. “When I came back home, I had a feeling that something was wrong and that she was inside her house. “We broke into the wendy house and she was lying on the floor next to the bed with a blanket covering her body. Her throat was slit and she had blood on the thigh. Her fingers and arms were broken.”

She says they were not at home when her sister was killed. Victim: Roslin Martins, 36. Picture: Leon Knipe Aisha explains: “The last time we saw her, was the morning of our grandfather’s funeral on Friday and no one was home. “Her boyfriend had been threatening to kill her for a long time. We didn’t think he would do this.

“She was abused for about six years, he had stabbed her in the head and also burned her arm before.” Aisha says despite this, she once paid bail for the now missing murder suspect. She adds: “My sister had him arrested and I paid R500 bail for him, only because my mother asked me to because she didn’t want further conflict.

“Even then he threatened her for putting him in jail. My sister was such a peaceful person and this man came and messed up her life, they have two children together and he did this and even lied to his family and said Roslin stabbed him in the neck, when we know that it was self-inflicted. “He is very insecure, and never wanted my sister to talk to any man. “In his eyes, she slept with every man she spoke to and that is why he killed her, he wanted her all to himself. He was obsessed with her.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer, Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed Manenberg SAPS are looking for Roslin’s missing berk. Swartbooi reports: “Upon arrival in Sneeuberg Road in Heideveld at around 8.15pm [on Sunday], they found the body of a 36-year-old female who sustained multiple stab wounds. “The investigating officers assigned to the case are going the extra mile in a bid to ensure a breakthrough and ultimately to execute an arrest. We can confirm that the suspect is known to the investigating team.