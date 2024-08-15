Child and teen pregnancies in the Western Cape are going down. The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness says it has recorded their lowest figure of adolescent pregnancies in 2024.

Spokesperson Dwayne Evans says the province saw 9588 pregnancies of girls aged between 10 and 19 years old thus far, which is down by 6171, from last year’s 15759. The highest number recorded in the province was in 2022 when 16120 girls fell pregnant, and in 2021 this number stood at 15818. Health MEC Mireille Wenger says adolescent pregnancies highlight the urgent need for increasing social protective factors, making healthcare accessible everywhere and strong community support.

“This number also underscores the importance of the whole of society and government working together to address factors contributing to these pregnancies, including issues of consent. “It's a call to action to ensure young people have the knowledge, resources, and protection they need for their futures.” National spokesperson for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale said between the April 2023 and March 2024 financial year, a total of 2,716 girls between the ages of 10-14 years, and 119,586 girls between 15-19 years became mothers in the country.

It was also revealed that the province that recorded the most pregnancies for children between the ages of 10-14 years old, was Kwazulu-Natal with 610. The Western Cape recorded 286. KwaZulu-Natal again reported the most pregnancies for those aged 15-19, with 30 478, followed by Gauteng at 19 406. The Western Cape recorded 9 622. It also noted that more than 1000 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 terminated their pregnancies, while close to 20 000 in the older group opted for abortions.

These are only figures for public health facilities. The Department said they introduced a number of interventions including over 1000 Youth Friendly Zones in public clinics across the country to create an enabling environment for young people, girls in particular, to access sexual and reproductive health services without feeling judged. “These zones are managed by young nurses and doctors to make young people feel open to discuss their health needs with fear of being judged.