The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has denied any wrongdoing in evicting Wynberg squatters on Sunday, claiming that they had volunteered to be moved to safe spaces. This follows an outcry by Ward Councillor Carmen Siebritz, who slammed Prasa for removing the land invaders “illegally” from the area, known as The Hill, near the train station and Yusufeyyah Mosque.

According to Siebritz, Prasa did not follow legal protocol. However, Prasa says they have been engaging with the squatters after last Friday’s violent attack on their security personnel. Siebritz said the squatters mainly came from the Strandfontein Covid-19 campsite, which was closed down in 2021.

Squatters have been accused of defecating and urinating on the mosque property, openly using drugs and having sex. Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says, since 2022, they have been engaging regularly with the affected stakeholders to address the issue of the squatters. She says in December 2023, some 70 squatters voluntarily moved to safe shelters with the assistance from the City of Cape Town, leaving behind about 30 people.

Makanda explains: “On Friday, 23 February, a violent incident occurred at The Hill, prompting the deployment of Prasa Protection Services personnel to intervene and restore order to the area. “Due to concerns for their safety, the remaining dwellers requested to be relocated from the area and they were promptly moved to safe shelters. “Understanding the diverse challenges faced by those residing on The Hill, including the rise in criminal activities... associated with the area, Prasa’s Protection Services has approached this matter with a commitment to commuter and community safety.