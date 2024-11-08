Residents in Bonteheuwel should prepare for darkness later this month as the City of Cape Town’s Directorate for Energy announced its teams were scheduled to conduct essential electricity infrastructure maintenance in the area. The department revealed that the planned work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 21, and last over three days.

The maintenance work was necessary for the daily functioning infrastructure in the community and would be carried out between 8.30 am and 4 pm. The City said Bonteheuwel residents living in the vicinity of the Moravian Church substation, Candlewood and Citrus Streets, as well as Bluegum and Cassia Street, would be affected. The department also identified the area close to the canal and the ALS as part of the network that will be affected.