As rainfall continues across the Cape Town metro, several roadways have been flooded on Thursday morning. Areas such as Elsies River, Table View, and Milnerton have numerous roadways flooded.

The City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management (DRM), Charlotte Powell said there are still numerous informal settlements that are waterlogged and roadways that have been flooded. “The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and Informal Settlements Management branch are conducting joint assessments in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, and Du Noon following the latest rainfall, as well as of backyard dwellings in Tafelsig, Uitsig, and Heideveld,” Powell said. “The Roads Department is unblocking roadways and providing milling, sand, and sand bags to affected communities. Weather-related power outages are being experienced in 16 areas across the city.”

She said the City’s non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners are assisting with humanitarian relief efforts for residents affected by the adverse weather conditions. On Wednesday, the South African Weather Service released a weather warning for disruptive rain on Thursday for parts of the Western Cape. The weather service has said the areas to be impacted include the City of Cape Town, Langeberg, Stellenbosch, Swartland, Theewaterskloof, Witzenberg, Bergrivier, Breede Valley, Drakenstein, and Cederberg.

"Another cold front is expected to bring rainfall and showers over the south-west of the Western Cape on Thursday, July 18," it said. "The bulk of the rainfall is expected in the morning and into the afternoon. Rainfall accumulations of about 20mm to 30mm can be expected to reach higher amounts in the mountainous areas."