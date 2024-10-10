A Manenberg uncle who is wheelchair-bound has opened a case of attempted murder against SAPS after his wife was allegedly shot with a rubber bullet in her head, leaving her brain damaged. The incident that happened on 17 September in Manenberg Laan, saw Latiefa Freeman, 57, being rushed to hospital where she is still being treated three weeks later.

Her husband of 40 years, Abduragmaan Freeman, 57, says he decided to take action, as the police had still not approached him to say sorry for the incident. He explains: “That day she was on her way to her sister to help her - that's just her nature, she is a very helpful person. “Then the gangsters started throwing stones and the next minute the police pulled up and fired rubber bullets.”

“Our grandchildren who were with her said they heard the loud bangs and saw how their grandma fell to the ground. “The community ran towards her and stopped a taxi to take her to the hospital and the children came to tell me.” Hurt: Latiefa Freeman’s brain is damaged. Picture: supplied He says his wife was in a coma for a week and is still recovering in hospital.

The devoted husband adds: “The doctors say she won't be the same again. They said the rubber bullet damaged the left side of her brain. “And that is what makes me so sad, because my wife was never a sickly person. “I only remember her being sick once where I had to help her, but for 40 years she was the one who helped everyone and looked after me.”

He says his life has been turned upside down but cops appear to be min gespin. Abduragmaan explains: “To this day not one police officer has come to my door. I was going to leave it because sometimes things are out of our control, but the least they could have done was come and knock on my door and say they made a mistake, ons is mos almal grootmense.”

Human Rights activist Zona Morton, who has been helping the family, and noted that all Abduragmaan wants is to be treated with dignity and respect Morton says: “The way incidents are covered up and we as activists and whistleblowers are forced to approach the media for exposure. Cases that don't get media coverage just simply disappear. “We cannot continue accepting police brutality. There must be accountability as we are all Equal under the Law.”