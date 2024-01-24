The man accused of klapping skote at cops in Philippi during a robbery says he has an alibi: he was suiping with his friends. This emerged at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday where alleged cop shooter, Bantu Hamile, proceeded with his bail application.

During the robbery at Philippi Junxion on 12 June, three officers were injured when a group of skelms allegedly opened fire at them in a desperate attempt to escape. Hamile was arrested seven months later and now faces four attempted murder charges and one of robbery with aggravated circumstances. He took the stand yesterday, saying he plans to plead not guilty and applied for bail.

It was heard that the accused has no outstanding warrants and no pending cases, but had been convicted for driving under the influence and paid a fine of R6000. The father-of-four said it was possible for the police to lift his fingerprints at the scene as there was an incident three days prior to the robbery at the Pick n Pay branch. “There was an incident with the security and they referred me to the manager. We walked together to the office. The manager’s name was Amanda,” he testified.

“The complaint was about being searched while exiting the shop. I allowed the security officer to search me but asked them why I was the only one to be searched and referred to the manager’s office so they could explain. Witness He claims on the day of the robbery, he was at a gathering in Acacia Park, saying: “And on the day of the robbery I was with my friends, at a get-together in Acacia Park, Philippi East, which we planned two months prior. I was there from 10am drinking.”