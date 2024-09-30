Mystery surrounds the death of an Eastern Cape man who was gunned down in Bonteheuwel on Saturday morning. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says cops were called to the scene in minutes as mense immediately came out with information about the shooting.

“At just after 8am two known gangsters in the R Block of Bonteheuwel were alleged to have murdered a driver of a silver VW polo. I was immediately provided with the description and location of the two individuals and was able to immediately relay this information to our tip-off service.” McKenzie says cops arrived in Redberry Street where they found the driver had been shot in the neck. “Initially everyone thought it was an Uber driver who was robbed and shot but when they checked they found that no money had been stolen and it did not appear he was an Uber driver,” says McKenzie.

“He was shot in the neck but the further details will be investigated by police. Within hours of receiving the information at exactly 12:30pm, the two suspects were arrested and taken to Bishop Lavis police station in connection with the shooting.” Driver killed: Silver VW Polo. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the shooting but says at this stage there are no arrests. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday morning in Redberry Close, Bonteheuwel, where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed are under investigation.