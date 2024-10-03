The police’s Anti-Gang Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace the suspects behind the murder of a 48 year old man who was killed in 2020. At the time, it was reported that the victim, Timothy Lotter, the owner of Extreme Measures Security, allegedly had links to the underworld in Cape Town.

Police say on Sunday, 5 January 2020, Lotter was driving in his white Ford Ranger bakkie in Goodwood, when he came under attack and was shot multiple times. The bakkie came crashing to a halt metres from the entrance of the Checkers store at N1 City Mall along Louwtjie Rothman Street. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. It is alleged that he was shot at by occupants of a silver BMW that was driving behind him. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” says police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana.

It’s believed he was murdered because of his alleged links with underworld figures who were embroiled in a turf war in Cape Town’s nightclub industry at the time. He was responsible for providing bouncers at several bars and clubs. Lotter was named during the trial involving Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields, and Jacques Cronje, who had been accused of trying to extort R90 000 from The Grand Africa Cafe and Beach near the V&A Waterfront in 2017 as their security company, The Security Group (TSG), took over as service providers.