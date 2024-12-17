Police say a 24-year-old hijacker was shot and killed in The Hague, Delft, after opening fire on Delft SAPS members on Sunday morning. This comes after the suspect allegedly held a Macassar woman at gunpoint in her driveway and stole her vehicle and other belongings.

The public relations officer for the Delft Community Police Forum, Jacky Ockhuizen, says the suspect grew up in Delft and was working at his family’s scrapyard in Voorbrug. Ockhuizen says: “The incident started just after 12pm when the victim, who was the owner of the vehicle, arrived at her home in Firgrove after doing her Sunday shopping. “While she pulled up to open her gate, a guy with a firearm came running to her. He forced his way into her vehicle and drove off [with it].”

“The shocked lady ran into her house to alert her family that she was just gunpointed and her vehicle was taken with groceries, handbag with the money in and cellphone still inside the vehicle. Immediately the family contacted the police as well as the tracking company informing them that she was hijacked.” ON CASE: Cops were wakker He says the car was spotted minutes later on the R300 heading to the N2 and the Delft SAPS Specialised Units gave chase. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed the incident and says that a .38 special revolver with six rounds of ammunition was recovered.