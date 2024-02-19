Grassy Park cops are on the hunt for a Malawian man who allegedly beat his landlord’s boyfriend to death in a bekgeveg over krag and went on the run. Police spokesperson Wynita Kleinsmith says officers have been searching for Tocha Engo Mbwala for months and believe he may have fled to another province, following the murder of Faiyaaz Maidene, 21.

She says on 20 September 2023, police were called to a local day hospital where Mbwala and Faiyaaz had both been treated for serious injuries. Kleinsmith says: “The suspect was a tenant at the home of the victim’s girlfriend in the Phumlani Informal Settlement. “He rented one of the shacks in the backyard and the argument allegedly stemmed over electricity.

“According to the information presented to us, the suspect had bought R10 prepaid electricity the week before and it was not enough. When he returned the following week with another R10 prepaid electricity voucher, an argument broke out between him and the deceased. “The deceased allegedly hit him with a hammer on his back and he retaliated by bashing him with a brick.” Kleinsmith says Faiyaaz died while receiving medical care.