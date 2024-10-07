The police’s ranks swelled by nearly 2000 on Friday when trainees who are part of Project 10 000 graduated in Bishop Lavis. Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said it was his honour to stand in front of the new constables.

“As we bring close to the 2024 project 10 000 recruitment drive, I am honoured to preside over this significant occasion, celebrating the commitment of these individuals who responded to the call when the South African police announced it was looking for fit and proper new recruits to join the ranks of the police, to serve and to protect the citizens of this country. “You are joining the cadres of the exceptionally well-oiled machine in SAPS. I commend each one of you for completing the six-month police development programme.” Pleased: Top cop Thembisile Patekile shared some advice. Picture: supplied Patekile warned the constables to abide by the code of conduct “even in their sleep”.

The National Community Police Board also congratulated the 1812 SAPS trainees. “These newly trained officers will play a critical role in ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens, particularly as we approach the festive season,” it said. New recruit Prudence Sekepane, 26, from the Northern Cape, says she joined the police force because she worked at a psychiatric hospital and often saw cops who needed help.

“The members who came in really touched me so it made me want to join so I can make a difference in the organisation. “I’m also following in my grandfather’s footsteps, he was a police officer back in the apartheid days, so my family is very happy about me joining the force. “I didn’t even know that my grandpa was an officer, my sister informed me.”